UK could become Trump’s ‘poodle’ if it fails to invest in defence, Badenoch warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has warned against Britain becoming a “poodle” to Donald Trump, promising to rebuild the country’s defences if she became prime minister amid mounting global instability.

The Tory leader also took aim at Reform UK, saying the party is “afraid to speak seriously about hostile states”.

Her comments come amid growing global instability, with Donald Trump threatening to slap fresh tariffs on the UK and Europe over their opposition to his threats to annex Greenland.

Meanwhile, Mrs Badenoch’s party has suffered a difficult week after Robert Jenrick dramatically defected to Reform.

open image in gallery Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said Britain could ‘end up being poodles as the US annexes Greenland’ ( PA Wire )

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mrs Badenoch warned Britain must invest in its defences in order to avoid being seen as weak on the international stage.

“Getting Britain working again means fixing our economy and fixing our country, and that means putting our national interest first and rebuilding our defences.

“Otherwise we will end up being poodles as the US annexes Greenland and we’re slapped with tariffs because we have not shown any strength”, she said.

It comes after Mr Trump used a post on Truth Social to announce that 10 per cent tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland.

Those tariffs would increase to 25 per cent on June 1 and would continue until a deal is reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Mr Trump said in the long-winded post, warning that China and Russia both want to control Greenland, which he claimed only the US can prevent.

open image in gallery Greenland protesters have condemned the 'circus' of Trump tariffs ( AP )

Mrs Badenoch also hit out at Mr Jenrick’s “narrow, inward-looking and performative” defection speech, noting that it failed to mention foreign affairs.

Mr Jenrick used his speech to launch a stunning attack on his former party, saying it had “betrayed its voters and members” and was “in denial – or being dishonest” about its record.

But the Tory leader noted that the speech contained “nothing about Russia’s war in Europe, nothing about China’s growing economic and security penetration and nothing about Iran, North Korea, cyber warfare, AI, or the erosion of the rules-based order”.

“Reform presents itself as insurgent and anti-establishment, yet it displays no serious interest in national security at all.

“It’s not just the fact that their leader in Wales was taking bribes from Russia, but that they are afraid to speak seriously about hostile states, alliances, defence, intelligence, or economic security, and when they aren’t afraid they don’t know what to say”, she added.

Taking aim at Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to foreign policy, Mrs Badenoch said his “failure on national security is different” to that of Reform, “but just as dangerous”.

She said the PM “speaks in abstractions while allowing Chinese state influence in universities and infrastructure, Chinese intimidation and espionage on British soil and strategic ambiguity on foreign policy, that wills the ends of a rules-based framework but not the means, believing diplomacy alone will win.”