Andrew misses Royal family Christmas gathering after being stripped of his titles

Andrew was not present at the Royal family gathering at Sandringham on Christmas Day
Andrew was not present at the Royal family gathering at Sandringham on Christmas Day (PA)
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal family to the annual Christmas morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate.
  • Hundreds of well-wishers braved the cold to greet the royals, with the family stopping to interact with the crowds after the service, including the Princess of Wales collecting flowers.
  • Key attendees included the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Princess Anne, and Zara Tindall, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was absent for a second consecutive year after being stripped of his titles in 2025.
  • Queen Camilla and Princess Anne opted for bright red coats, and King Charles wore a camel-coloured overcoat, waving to members of the public.
  • Following the service, the royal family was expected to gather to watch the King's speech, which was delivered this year from a chapel in Westminster Abbey.
