Royal family gather at Sandringham on Christmas Day - without disgraced Andrew

King Charles and Queen Camilla waved to crowds outside St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate as they led the royal family to their annual Christmas morning church service.

Charles and Camilla led the family on the short walk from Sandringham House to the church for the service, which started at 11am.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was absent for a second year, having been stripped of his titles this year in a dramatic fall from grace.

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was also absent from the Sandringham party, but both their children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were present with their husbands.

open image in gallery King Charles and Queen Camilla lead members of the Royal Family as they arrive for their traditional Christmas Day service ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The service is held at at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate ( PA )

Hundreds braved the elements on the cold but sunny Christmas Day morning in Norfolk to watch as the royal family were greeted by Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams on the church steps.

Both Camilla and the Princess Royal opted for bright red coats for their Christmas day outing, with Camilla opting for black gloves with fur decoration.

King Charles was wearing a camel-coloured overcoat and waved at members of the public who lined the walk-way.

open image in gallery Well-wishers wait for members of Britain's Royal Family to arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attending the Christmas Day morning church service ( PA )

The Prince and Princess of Wales were towards the back of the party walking down the drive, guiding their children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

The family stopped to speak to those gathered after the church service finished. Kate shook the hands of those waiting to see the family and share a few words with those who sat in wheelchairs at the front of the crowd. She gathered up flowers in her arms, gifted to her by well-wishers.

She was wearing a brown-check coat, with matching brown gloves and fascinator. Kate and Charlotte delighted TV viewers last night with a video of them performing a piano duet for a Christmas carol service.

open image in gallery Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie join the royal family at the church service ( PA )

The performance of a piece of music by Scottish composer Erland Cooper was pre-recorded at Windsor Castle for the Together at Christmas broadcast on ITV1.

Accompanying the young family at Sandringham were Princess Anne and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall.

open image in gallery Catherine, Princess of Wales (C), holds hands with Prince Louis (L) and Princess Charlotte ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Princess Charlotte attends the Christmas Day morning church service along with her family ( PA )

Andrew, who last went to the Christmas Day service in 2023, is expected to move to Norfolk in the new year.

The former prince will move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor to an undisclosed property on the Sandringham estate, which is privately owned by his brother Charles.

open image in gallery Members of the public wait for the royals to arrive at St Mary Magdalene ( PA )

St Mary Magdalene, in its present form, dates back to the 16th Century and is used by the Royal Family when they are in residence at Sandringham. The church has also been used a site of celebration, such as for Princess Charlotte’s christening.

King Edward VII started the tradition of spending Christmas on the Sandringham Estate.

After attending the church, the royal family will get together to watch the King’s speech at 3pm, which will be delivered this year from a chapel in Westminster Abby.

More follows on this breaking story...