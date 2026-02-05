Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Email appears to confirm authenticity of infamous Andrew and Virginia Giuffre photo

Alex Ross
Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell
Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA)
  • Newly released documents include an email from Ghislaine Maxwell that appears to confirm the authenticity of the infamous photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Virginia Giuffre.
  • The 2015 email, sent by 'G Maxwell' to Jeffrey Epstein, describes a photograph taken in 2001 at Maxwell's London home, with details indicating it refers to Ms Giuffre.
  • Virginia Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, stated that the email 'truly does vindicate Virginia', confirming her long-held account of the photo's reality and location.
  • This revelation follows a 2011 email from Jeffrey Epstein himself, which also appeared to confirm the photograph's authenticity to a journalist.
  • Andrew has consistently denied meeting Ms Giuffre and questioned the photo's authenticity, famously claiming he was at Pizza Express in Woking on the day in question, and reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.
