Andy Burnham named Labour’s best hope of beating Farage
- Britain's leading pollster, Professor Sir John Curtice, has suggested Sir Keir Starmer lacks the necessary skills for Downing Street and predicts a significant leadership change by 2026.
- Sir John believes Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham represents Labour's best chance to keep Nigel Farage out of No 10, citing his extensive popularity within and outside the party.
- However, Sir John acknowledged the considerable obstacles Mr Burnham would face in returning to Westminster as an MP.
- Other potential leadership contenders, including Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting, were assessed, with Ms Rayner seen as popular but divisive, and Mr Streeting's ministerial capabilities yet to be fully proven.
- Sir John also expressed doubts about Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's ability to appeal to the wider Labour Party electorate, despite her talent.