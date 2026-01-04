Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andy Burnham named Labour’s best hope of beating Farage

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has repeatedly refused to rule out a leadership challenge (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has repeatedly refused to rule out a leadership challenge (Danny Lawson/PA)
  • Britain's leading pollster, Professor Sir John Curtice, has suggested Sir Keir Starmer lacks the necessary skills for Downing Street and predicts a significant leadership change by 2026.
  • Sir John believes Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham represents Labour's best chance to keep Nigel Farage out of No 10, citing his extensive popularity within and outside the party.
  • However, Sir John acknowledged the considerable obstacles Mr Burnham would face in returning to Westminster as an MP.
  • Other potential leadership contenders, including Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting, were assessed, with Ms Rayner seen as popular but divisive, and Mr Streeting's ministerial capabilities yet to be fully proven.
  • Sir John also expressed doubts about Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's ability to appeal to the wider Labour Party electorate, despite her talent.
