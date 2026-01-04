Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Burnham represents Labour’s best hopes of keeping Nigel Farage out of No 10, Britain’s leading pollster has warned, as well as asserting that Sir Keir Starmer “doesn’t have the skill set for Downing Street”.

In a scathing assessment, Professor Sir John Curtice accused the prime minister of not having a vision for the country and said he does not believe Sir Keir can “learn to be a politician” in the new year.

The prime minister insisted on Sunday that he will still be in post next year and warned leadership rivals that any moves to oust him would be a “gift” to Mr Farage and Reform UK.

But Sir John told The Independent he believes that only Greater Manchester mayor Mr Burnham has the support within the Labour Party, and appeal to the wider electorate, to be an effective replacement for the beleaguered prime minister, whose future appears increasingly uncertain.

open image in gallery Speculation abounds in Westminster about whether Andy Burnham, right, will be able to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for leadership of the Labour Party (PA) ( PA Archive )

However, he noted that the route back into Westminster is “very difficult” for Mr Burnham, because he would need to be elected as an MP.

“Andy Burnham is probably still the best possibility, but there are many barriers in his way,” he said.

“If you look at his popularity both within and outside the Labour Party, his popularity is clearly more extensive than any of the other candidates.”

While Mr Burnham recently dismissed claims that he is planning a comeback to Westminster in the new year, a YouGov poll last month showed he was the clear frontrunner among the candidates tipped to succeed Sir Keir, ahead of former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and health secretary Wes Streeting.

There has been widespread speculation in recent weeks that both Ms Rayner and Mr Streeting have been preparing the ground for leadership bids, but Sir John was sceptical about their chances.

“Wes Streeting is not that popular in the party, although he's got a good backstory, but he is bearing the cross of being health secretary,” he said.

open image in gallery Could this be Sir Keir’s last Christmas in Downing Street? ( PA )

“He has, rather controversially, decided to reorganise the administrative delivery of health in England in the middle of a crisis. I think one can probably say that his ability to succeed as a departmental minister has yet to be proven.”

But Sir John added: “He's undoubtedly a good communicator, and certainly has a much better political feel than Starmer.”

Turning to Ms Rayner, who is a popular choice on the left of the party and has been tipped for a cabinet return, he raised questions over whether she could face similar problems to Sir Keir.

“Angela Rayner is clearly popular within her party but tends to be divisive within the electorate,” he warned.

“What we don't know is, does she have a vision? She's always been deputy to Starmer, and Starmer doesn't have a vision.

“Could Rayner craft a vision? And does she have the skillset for 10 Downing Street? We know Starmer doesn't, but does she?”

open image in gallery Sir Keir has said he’s keen for Angela Rayner to return to government ( PA Archive )

Despite recent speculation that home secretary Shabana Mahmood was eyeing the top job, particularly after she was described as “brilliant” and “impressive” by Sir Tony Blair, Sir John was not convinced she would be a strong contender for the top job.

“I mean, sections of the Labour Party will be currently swallowing her social conservatism as home secretary, but in leadership consideration it's different,” he said.

Noting that she fared badly on Labour List surveys of party members, he added: “I think she's clearly talented, but whether or not she could appeal to the Labour Party electorate is debatable.”

Looking ahead to more political turbulence in 2026, Sir John added: “I would not be surprised if there had not been at least one significant change of leadership by this time next year.”

Both Sir Keir and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch have seen their popularity plummet this year, and the May elections could be the last straw for disgruntled MPs hoping to retain their seats at the next general election.

He said: “The problem this Labour face is they lose votes to the Greens and because Reform is squeezing the Tory vote and taking some votes off Labour and it’s Reform that would benefit in terms of seats.”

The Independent has asked for a comment from Mr Burnham.