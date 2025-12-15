Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has suffered a blow after five Labour councillors in London announced they were defecting to the Green Party.

With London set to be a major battleground in next year’s crucial local elections, Green leader Zack Polanski has welcomed five Labour councillors from Brent to join his party.

It comes amid concerns that the Greens could take control of Labour councils in the coming elections next year which could also decide the fate of Sir Keir’s premiership.

Mr Polanski claimed the move by the five defectors “mirrors what we’re hearing across the country”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

Previously, he told The Independent that he is also talking to potential defectors among Labour MPs.

Among the councils under threat is Camden, covering Sir Keir’s own constituency.

The five Brent councillors to defect from Labour include a former cabinet member, Harbi Farah, and a former whip, Iman Ahmadi-Moghaddam.

They are joined by Mary Mitchell, Tony Ethapemi, and Erica Gbajumo in moving to the Greens.

With concerns that the PM could be ousted following a briefing against health secretary Wes Streeting by Downing Street sources, a heavy defeat in May could be the end of his premiership.

open image in gallery Green leader Zack Polanski ( BBC )

Among those believed to be eyeing the Labour leadership are Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and energy secretary Ed Miliband.

The Labour defections to the Greens come as the party’s membership has surged to more than 180,000, up from some 70,000 when Mr Polanski was elected leader in September.

The Green Party has recently seen several defections from Labour across London, but not in such a large block.

Mr Polanski claimed the “Green surge has just widened in London”.

He added: “What we’re witnessing in Brent mirrors what we’re hearing across the country on doorsteps and in polls.

“Good Labour councillors can see Labour has abandoned any sense of progressive politics and is showing absolute cowardice in its doomed attempt to out-Reform Reform with the politics of division and scapegoating.

“Increasingly, people are finding the alternative they need by joining the Green Party and working for a better world shaped by hope rather than fear.

“In the elections in May, it is the Greens who will be taking the fight to Reform and we show our intent today in Brent.

“This is just the start.”

Defections to the Greens from Labour mirror a similar political phenomenon on the right of politics, where Conservative councillors and ex-MPs have flocked to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

In the polls, Labour are averaging around 20 per cent after just 18 months in power with Reform at around 30 per cent and the Greens climbing to about 12 per cent.