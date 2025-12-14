Andy Burnham hits back at claims he is plotting to replace Starmer as PM
The Greater Manchester Mayor was responding to reports that he plans to run for a parliamentary seat before next May’s local elections to allow him to take over from Keir Starmer
Andy Burnham has hit back at renewed speculation that he is plotting to return to Westminster and oust Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader.
The Greater Manchester mayor, who was the focus of similar rumours at the Labour Party conference in September, reacted with fury at the reports in Sunday newspapers over his alleged plans.
Taking to X (former Twitter), he said: “Quite a lot of rubbish in the papers today. Reminds me why I left Westminster in the first place!”
Former Labour minister Mr Burnham, who has repeatedly refused to explicitly rule out a leadership bid in recent months, is said to have identified a potential parliamentary seat from which to challenge Sir Keir.
The Mail On Sunday reported that Commons allies of the mayor had said they had found him a seat which was "likely to come free" in the coming months. Mr Burnham's team declined to comment.
But it came as another potential contender for Sir Keir’s job, home secretary Shabana Mahmood, ducked questions on her own plans.
She did not deny that she would like the top job just days after a high profile event with Sir Tony Blair which many present saw as an endorsement by the former PM for her as the next leader.
While insisting Labour figures should "focus on the day job" of delivering for the public and Sir Keir is "not going", Ms Mahmood noted that “there is a Muslim woman as home secretary” which means there could be one as prime minister in the future.
The continuing speculation has come as Labour continue to struggle in the polls stuck around just 20 per cent around 10 points behind Nigel Farage and Reform with many also switching to the Greens.
In addition, it was revealed last week that 100,000 previously paid up Labour members have left the party since last year’s election leaving Reform as the biggest membership party.
Downing Street has already briefed out concerns that health secretary Wes Streeting is plotting to oust the PM while there are reports that energy secretary Ed Miliband is considering a return as Labour leader and former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner wants the top job too.
But amid the fresh speculation about Mr Burnham's ambitions, the home secretary said everyone within the party had their "role to play" in backing the Government after reports the Greater Manchester Mayor is seeking a Westminster comeback, which his allies have not denied.
Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday, Ms Mahmood suggested that "every single person" had thought about the top job, but added: "That is not the same as plotting to overthrow a prime minister for God's sake."
Asked whether she would consider a leadership bid if Sir Keir stepped down, Ms Mahmood told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: "Keir Starmer is not going."
The home secretary, who has previously indicated she harbours ambitions for No 10, said: "The prime minister is getting on with doing his job.
"I am a member of his government. I have a big job of my own to do, and that is the only thing I'm focused on."
Ms Mahmood urged Labour MPs to help make sure "we don't waste a single second of the time that we have in government".
"I think that all of us in government and in the Labour Party have a responsibility to focus on the day job and to get on with delivering for the British people," she said.
"So actually, this is on the whole of the government and all of the Parliamentary Labour Party and the whole Labour movement to make sure we don't waste a single second of the time that we have in government."
Asked about Mr Burnham, she told Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: "Labour governments don't come along very often, and every minute that we have in government is precious. We have a big agenda. We have to crack on with delivering.
"It's a privilege to be in government. I'm focused on the big job that I have as Home Secretary, and my advice to all colleagues everywhere would be that it's a precious privilege, and we mustn't waste a single minute of it."
She said: "Wherever you sit in the Labour family, we all have a role to play in supporting the Labour government deliver for the people of this country."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments