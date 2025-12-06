Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rayner and Streeting say Labour leadership pact claims ‘completely untrue’

  • Reports have emerged alleging a "joint ticket" or "unity pact" between Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting to take over the Labour leadership.
  • The alleged proposal suggested Ms Rayner would back Mr Streeting in exchange for a significant cabinet role, a return to deputy prime minister, or a lifetime peerage.
  • A source close to Ms Rayner vehemently denied the claims, stating there was "no vacancy and no pact" and that she "will not be played like a pawn".
  • A spokesperson for Mr Streeting also dismissed the reports as "completely untrue" and a "silly season story", emphasising his focus on the NHS.
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously characterised discussions about leadership challenges as "wasted" time, urging focus on cost of living and public services.
