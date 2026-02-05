British model told Epstein she would ‘put little group of girls together’ for him
- British socialite and model Annabelle Neilson appeared to procure "girls" for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly released emails.
- The emails, part of the latest tranche of documents from the US Department of Justice, show Neilson communicating with Epstein between 2010 and 2012.
- In a 2010 email, Neilson wrote about "putting a little group of girls together" and mentioned some "unfortunately past their sell-by date" who would have "dropped their husband and almost children for the job."
- Another email from Neilson to Epstein asked about "all the girls" and hoped "new arrivals" had distracted him, suggesting she was aware of others being brought to him.
- Neilson, who died in 2018 at 49, was a prominent model and TV personality, and her communications with Epstein occurred after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
