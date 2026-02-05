Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British model told Epstein she would ‘put little group of girls together’ for him

Bill Gates admits 'regrets every minute' spent with Epstein in first interview since bombshell 'Russian girls' claim
  • British socialite and model Annabelle Neilson appeared to procure "girls" for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly released emails.
  • The emails, part of the latest tranche of documents from the US Department of Justice, show Neilson communicating with Epstein between 2010 and 2012.
  • In a 2010 email, Neilson wrote about "putting a little group of girls together" and mentioned some "unfortunately past their sell-by date" who would have "dropped their husband and almost children for the job."
  • Another email from Neilson to Epstein asked about "all the girls" and hoped "new arrivals" had distracted him, suggesting she was aware of others being brought to him.
  • Neilson, who died in 2018 at 49, was a prominent model and TV personality, and her communications with Epstein occurred after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
