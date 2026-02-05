British socialite ‘put together group of girls’ for Jeffrey Epstein, emails suggest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British socialite and model appeared to procure “girls” for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, emails suggest.

Annabelle Neilson appears numerous times in the latest tranche of documents relating to disgraced financier Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

Neilson, who died at the age of 49 in 2018, was a prominent model in the 1990s and 2000s and was a fixture of the London party scene. She later appeared on the TV programme Ladies of London in the 2010s.

The latest release of files appears to show that Neilson emailed Epstein numerous times between 2010 and 2012 – after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

open image in gallery Annabelle Neilson appeared to email Epstein numerous times ( Getty )

In an email dated 15 September 2010, Epstein wrote: “I will have Ghislaine reach out to Annabelle Neilson”.

Two days later, an email signed by “Annabelle” said: “Hi Jeffrey. So I am putting a little group of girls together. Hopefuly (sic) one of them will have all the right qualities you desire.

“Wish I was twenty years younger and could speak French!!!

“I have to say that a few of my girls, who would be perfect for the job but are unfortunately past their sell-by date, would of (sic) all dropped their husband and almost children for the job when I asked them.”

The email continued: “You know I’ve just had a spark of genius while writing this, I think I may have the right girl.”

Epstein replied saying: “I appreciate the effort — and you.”

The following month, an email to Epstein from an account signed off by an “Annabelle” and appearing to be Neilson said: “How are you and all the girls?!

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York ( YouTube )

“I hope you got the numbers I left you for the brazilian (sic) and the Italian presenter. I'm back in my lovely grey old rainy london (sic), although the cold seems just to be beginning here.

It continued: “I hope you are still having a wonderful time without me, probably the new arrivals would of (sic) distracted you from the huge void that i left. All my love Annabelle x”

Additionally, an email from a redacted sender to an account named Annabelle Neilson on 26 January 2011 read: “Hey Annabelle, let's you and I try and find something cute for JE tonight.”

Epstein and Neilson also appeared to discuss art, including a sculpture she recommended to him.

An email from an account called Annabelle Neilson on 23 September 2011 said: “Take a look at this, it' (sic) a beautiful beast, remind's (sic) me a little of you i= (sic) that respect.”

The emails are part of the latest dump of documents that contain some three million pages, including 180,000 images and some 2,000 videos attached to the case. It brings the total number of documents released to 3.5m.