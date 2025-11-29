Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese marries partner at star-studded wedding

Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese marries partner Jodie Haydon
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony at his official residence, The Lodge, in Canberra.
  • Albanese is the first Prime Minister in the 124-year history of the Australian federal government to marry while in office.
  • The intimate event, attended by approximately 60 guests including actor Russell Crowe and several cabinet ministers, was kept secret from the media until after it occurred.
  • The couple wrote their own vows, and their dog Toto served as the ring bearer, following Albanese's proposal on Valentine's Day last year.
  • Original plans for a larger wedding were scaled back, with the ceremony delayed until after the parliamentary year concluded, reportedly due to concerns over the cost of living crisis and the upcoming election.
