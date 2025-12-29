Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that kills two in Nigeria
- Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday, which resulted in two fatalities.
- The incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, where Joshua was reportedly travelling in a Lexus SUV as part of a two-vehicle convoy.
- Joshua, 36, sustained injuries in the collision and was subsequently taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.
- Eyewitnesses described the scene and the arrival of Federal Road Safety Corps officials shortly after the crash.
- The collision took place just days after Joshua's recent boxing victory against Jake Paul in Miami.