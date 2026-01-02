Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder charge after man ‘stabbed to death’ on New Year’s Eve

Anthony Junior Murray, 25, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article
Anthony Junior Murray, 25, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article (Getty/iStock)
  • A 24-year-old man died in Bury after being found with injuries consistent with a stabbing on New Year's Eve.
  • Police were called to a disturbance on Tarn Drive, Bury, just before midnight on Wednesday.
  • Anthony Junior Murray, 25, of Tarn Drive, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with the death.
  • A woman in her 20s was also arrested and has been bailed pending further inquiries.
  • Separately, a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Lewisham, south-east London, on New Year's Eve, with no arrests made in that incident.
