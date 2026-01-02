Murder charge after man ‘stabbed to death’ on New Year’s Eve
- A 24-year-old man died in Bury after being found with injuries consistent with a stabbing on New Year's Eve.
- Police were called to a disturbance on Tarn Drive, Bury, just before midnight on Wednesday.
- Anthony Junior Murray, 25, of Tarn Drive, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with the death.
- A woman in her 20s was also arrested and has been bailed pending further inquiries.
- Separately, a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Lewisham, south-east London, on New Year's Eve, with no arrests made in that incident.