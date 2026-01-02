Man charged with murder after suspected stabbing on New Year’s Eve
A 24-year-old died after he was was found with injuries ‘consistent with a stabbing’ in Bury
A man has been charged with murder after a suspected stabbing on New Year's Eve.
Officers were called to a disturbance on Tarn Drive, Bury just before midnight on Wednesday where a 24-year-old man died after he was found with injuries "consistent with a stabbing", according to Greater Manchester Police.
Anthony Junior Murray, 25, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, a police spokesman said.
Murray, of Tarn Drive, was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Police said a woman in her 20s who was also arrested has been bailed pending further inquiries and the investigation is ongoing.
In a separate incident in London, a murder investigation is underway after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed on New Year’s Eve in London.
Officers were called to Grove Street in Lewisham, in south-east London at around 12.35pm.
A man suffered a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.
No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place. The London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service also responded.
