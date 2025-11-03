Knifeman’s chilling question to train passenger before ‘stabbing him six times’
- Stephen Crean, 61, confronted a knifeman during a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire.
- The attacker allegedly asked Mr Crean, who was returning from a football match, "Do you want to die?" when he approached him.
- Mr Crean attempted to protect fellow passengers, trying to punch the assailant and hold his arm.
- Despite his efforts, Mr Crean was stabbed six times during the incident.
- He managed to lock himself in a train bathroom until armed police arrived, stating his motive was to protect people.