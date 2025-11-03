Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stabbing of boy, 14, and ‘knifeman’ seen at barbers linked to mass train attack

Ritzy barbers in Fletton, Peterborough
Ritzy barbers in Fletton, Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
  • Police are investigating the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy and two reports of a knifeman at a Peterborough barbershop as part of a wider probe into a mass stabbing on a high-speed train.
  • The teenager sustained non-fatal injuries on Friday evening, and reports of a knifeman at a Fletton barbershop followed, with police unable to locate the suspect on the second report.
  • Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, assault and possession of a bladed article in connection with the LNER train stabbings from Doncaster to London.
  • An LNER staff member remains in a critical but stable condition, and four other people were hospitalised following the train attack.
  • Williams also faces charges for attempted murder and possession of a bladed article related to a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London, where a victim suffered facial injuries from a knife attack.
