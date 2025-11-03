Stabbing of boy, 14, and ‘knifeman’ seen at barbers linked to mass train attack
- Police are investigating the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy and two reports of a knifeman at a Peterborough barbershop as part of a wider probe into a mass stabbing on a high-speed train.
- The teenager sustained non-fatal injuries on Friday evening, and reports of a knifeman at a Fletton barbershop followed, with police unable to locate the suspect on the second report.
- Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, assault and possession of a bladed article in connection with the LNER train stabbings from Doncaster to London.
- An LNER staff member remains in a critical but stable condition, and four other people were hospitalised following the train attack.
- Williams also faces charges for attempted murder and possession of a bladed article related to a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London, where a victim suffered facial injuries from a knife attack.