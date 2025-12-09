Police update issued after fan accused of racially abusing Antoine Semenyo during Liverpool game
- Mark Mogan, 47, from Liverpool, has been charged with a racially aggravated section 5 public order offence.
- Merseyside Police issued a statement confirming the charge that relates to an incident involving Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match.
- The alleged abuse occurred at Anfield on 15 August during the Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture.
- Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play, and a man was ejected from the stadium following Semenyo's report of racial abuse.
- Mogan has been conditionally bailed and is scheduled to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 22 December.