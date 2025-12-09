Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police update issued after fan accused of racially abusing Antoine Semenyo during Liverpool game

The game in August was paused after Antoine Semenyo reported racial abuse to the match officials (Peter Byrne/PA)
The game in August was paused after Antoine Semenyo reported racial abuse to the match officials (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Mark Mogan, 47, from Liverpool, has been charged with a racially aggravated section 5 public order offence.
  • Merseyside Police issued a statement confirming the charge that relates to an incident involving Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match.
  • The alleged abuse occurred at Anfield on 15 August during the Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture.
  • Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play, and a man was ejected from the stadium following Semenyo's report of racial abuse.
  • Mogan has been conditionally bailed and is scheduled to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 22 December.
