Liverpool man charged with racially abusing Antoine Semenyo during match at Anfield

Mark Mogan, 47, has been charged with Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order against the Bournemouth forward

Laura Elston
Tuesday 09 December 2025 17:06 GMT
The incident is alleged to have happened during the Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture on August 15, Merseyside Police said
The incident is alleged to have happened during the Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture on August 15, Merseyside Police said (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

One man has been charged with racially abusing footballer Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match.

Mark Mogan, 47, from Liverpool, has been charged with Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order against the Bournemouth forward.

The incident is alleged to have happened during the Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture on August 15, Merseyside Police said.

Mogan, of Templehill Close, Dovecot, has been conditionally bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on December 22.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that a Liverpool man has been charged in connection with an incident during a Liverpool FC match at Anfield in August.”

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute after Semenyo reported the incident
Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute after Semenyo reported the incident (Reuters)

Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the first Premiere League game of the season.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and a man was ejected from the Anfield stadium.

Semenyo, 25, scored twice in the second half to help bring Bournemouth back from two goals down at Anfield before Liverpool went on to eventually win 4-2.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said in August it was aware of the allegation of racist abuse and that “we condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football”.

The Football Association said it was “concerned” about the allegation of racism towards Semenyo and that it would ensure “appropriate action” would be taken.

