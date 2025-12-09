Liverpool man charged with racially abusing Antoine Semenyo during match at Anfield

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One man has been charged with racially abusing footballer Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match.

Mark Mogan, 47, from Liverpool, has been charged with Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order against the Bournemouth forward.

The incident is alleged to have happened during the Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture on August 15, Merseyside Police said.

Mogan, of Templehill Close, Dovecot, has been conditionally bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on December 22.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that a Liverpool man has been charged in connection with an incident during a Liverpool FC match at Anfield in August.”

open image in gallery Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute after Semenyo reported the incident ( Reuters )

Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the first Premiere League game of the season.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and a man was ejected from the Anfield stadium.

Semenyo, 25, scored twice in the second half to help bring Bournemouth back from two goals down at Anfield before Liverpool went on to eventually win 4-2.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said in August it was aware of the allegation of racist abuse and that “we condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football”.

The Football Association said it was “concerned” about the allegation of racism towards Semenyo and that it would ensure “appropriate action” would be taken.