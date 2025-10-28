Police ‘reviewing’ viral video after officer appears to tell person filming ‘bit noncey that mate’
The footage of the exchange has been widely circulated on social media
A police force says it is investigating a widely circulated video after an officer appeared to say to a person filming “bit noncey that mate”.
Merseyside Police’s professional standards department received a complaint about the video, which circulated on X and TikTok over the weekend.
The officer in the video appears to say “Do you have a problem?”, before adding: “You just… want to video people… bit noncey that mate.”
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said they would provide further updates after the review.
Merseyside Police posted on X saying: “We can confirm we have received a complaint regarding a video circulated on X and TikTok over the weekend.
“We uphold and expect the highest standards of conduct and values from all our officers and staff.
“As there is a review ongoing by our Professional Standards Department, comments on our post have been temporarily disabled.
“Following the review, we will provide further updates as appropriate.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments