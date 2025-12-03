Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump gives update on ‘Arc de Trump’ plan that sparked outrage

Trump holds models for a proposed Independence Arch as he speaks during a dinner with ballroom donors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on October 15, 2025
Trump holds models for a proposed Independence Arch as he speaks during a dinner with ballroom donors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on October 15, 2025 (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump says plans for an Arc de Triomphe-style monument in Washington, D.C. are moving forward as he told reporters, “We’re doing arch.”
  • Trump has said the arch, dubbed “Arc de Trump” by some, will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States next year.
  • The cost of the arch could reach $100 million, with Trump reportedly favoring a large gold and white design, Axios reported.
  • The proposed monument has drawn criticism, with some comparing it to the McDonald's logo and politicians questioning the focus on such projects over other issues.
  • This initiative follows other controversial renovation projects, including a $350 million ballroom, where Trump allegedly instructed construction crews to disregard permitting and zoning requirements.
