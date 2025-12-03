‘We’re doing arch’: Trump says his plan for DC’s answer to the Arc de Triomphe is moving forward
Trump has previously said that he is building the arch for ‘me,’ when speaking to reporters
President Donald Trump has said that plans for his controversial Arc de Triomphe-style monument in Washington, D.C. are “moving forward,” as he bragged about his administration “doing arch.”
The president has continually teased the idea of the massive ceremonial arc, which he claims will be built to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said his team has already begun discussing plans for the arch.
"There's a group of people out there that have been very successful and we've already starting talking to them,” he said. “We're doing ballrooms, we're doing arch, we have a thing that's being planned that's gonna be a great tribute to the country, as you know.
“You’ve probably heard about it. The arch that we’re looking at by the bridge, by Arlington."
Sources told Axios earlier this month that the huge ceremonial arch, dubbed by critics the “Arc de Trump,” will cost $100 million.
“There's a small arch. A middle arch. A large arch,” the source told Axios. “And he likes the large one, of course, as long as it's big and gold and white.”
The arch resembles the famous Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which was constructed by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1806 to commemorate the soldiers who died in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars.
Meanwhile, when asked about who the Washington D.C. arch was being built for, Trump pointed at himself and said, “me,” according to CBS News.
Critics have slammed Trump’s plans, though, with one X user suggesting that the golden arch will actually be shaped like the McDonald’s logo, a reference to the president’s well-known love of the fast food chain.
Representative Nellie Pou shared a screenshot of a headline claiming that Trump would focus more on “affordability.” She contrasted it with a video of the president talking about his golden arch.
“Again, I’m asking if there is an update on this?” she jabbed.
Trump’s renovation projects have remained controversial, with the president reportedly telling construction crews working on his $350 million ballroom to ignore permitting, zoning, and code requirements.
According to The New York Times, the president has already placed loyalists into positions that will allow him to rush through the ballroom plans.
Previously, he has discussed not needing to follow conventional rules for White House construction, including the demolition of the East Wing.
“I said, ‘How long will it take?’ They said, ‘Sir, you can start tonight… You have zero zoning conditions, you’re the president,’” Trump told a room of potential donors to his ballroom fund.
“You mean I can actually do something I really want?” he continued. “Because I’m used to sitting with heads of community boards and politicians.”
