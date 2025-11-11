Trump admits he didn’t have to tear down East Wing for ballroom, but just wanted to

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has admitted that he did not need to tear down the East Wing of the White House in order to build his sprawling $300 million ballroom.

“I could’ve built the ballroom around it,” Trump told Fox News Monday. “I didn’t want to sacrifice a great ballroom for an okay ballroom by leaving it right smack in the middle.”

Trump also addressed reports that his renovations have not gone over well with a notable group: first ladies. During a wide-ranging interview, Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham asked the president to respond to recent criticism by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

During a book event in Brooklyn last week, Mrs Obama said: “To denigrate it, to tear it down, to pretend like it doesn’t matter — it’s a reflection of how you think of that role.”

Trump responded: “First of all, the East Wing was a beautiful little, tiny structure that was built many years ago, that was renovated and expanded. It had nothing to do with the original building. It was a poor, sad sight.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said people are 'loving' his plan to demolish the White House’s East Wing and build a ballroom, even though a recent poll shows most Americans oppose it ( Getty Images )

The East Wing was added to the White House in 1942, and has served as office space for the first lady and her staff. It also included a visitor’s entrance and the president’s theater.

In late October, the entire complex was demolished in a matter of days, sparking pushback from Democrats, who argued the president did not go through the proper approval process before radically altering the historic building.

When Trump first announced his ballroom plans in August, he pledged that the “existing building” would not be touched. But, after further review, the White House concluded that demolishing the East Wing was more cost-effective and structurally sound than constructing an addition, according to The New York Times.

Ingraham also asked Trump about First Lady Melania Trump’s reaction to the demolition, referring to a Wall Street Journal report that she had “privately raised concerns” about razing the East Wing.

“She loved her little, tiny office, but you know what, she’s very smart,” Trump replied. “If you would ask her now, she says it’s great.”

“But just so you understand, The East Wing sounds good, right?” Trump added. “But the East Wing, that building was renovated 20 times…it looked like hell.”

open image in gallery The East Wing was added to the White House in 1942, and has served as office space for the first lady and her staff. It also included a visitor’s entrance and the president’s theater. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery A demolition crew takes apart the facade of the East Wing of the White House in late October, where Trump's proposed ballroom is being built ( Reuters )

Trump’s new ballroom — funded by private contributions — was originally estimated to cost $200 million. The price tag has now gone up to $300 million.

The structure is set to span 90,000 square feet and seat about 650 people, according to the White House. It’s expected to be completed “long before” Trump’s term ends in early 2029.

Administration officials have argued the new event space is urgently needed, noting that large gatherings currently must be held in a tent on the lawn.

Most Americans, though, take issue with Trump’s approach. In an October YouGov survey, 54 percent of respondents said they strongly or somewhat disagree with Trump’s decision to demolish the East Wing to make room for his ballroom. Meanwhile, 28 percent said they strongly or somewhat approve.