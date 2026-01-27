Border Patrol involved in another shooting days after Alex Pretti killing
- Border Patrol has been involved in another shooting, this time in Arizona near the U.S.- Mexico border.
- The shooting victim is in critical condition after an incident in Arivaca, a community about 10 miles from the border, the local sheriff’s office said.
- The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody. Further details weren’t immediately available.
- The shooting comes three days after Border Patrol shot and killed 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide outrage and calls for President Donald Trump to tone down his immigration enforcement operations.
- Pretti was killed a little over two weeks after an ICE agent shot and killed Nicole Good, another Minnesota resident, who was protesting ICE raids in the state.