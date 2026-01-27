Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A person was shot Tuesday morning during an incident involving U.S. Border Patrol in Arivaca, Arizona, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

“The Pima County Sheriff's Department is responding to a shooting involving U.S.,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Border Patrol in Arivaca. We are working in coordination with the FBI Phoenix-Tucson office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. near milepost 15 of West Arivaca Road, according to a news release from the Santa Rita Fire District, NBC News reports.

The individual, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital in critical condition by the Santa Rita Fire District.

"Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center," the fire department said,” per the outlet. "The incident remains under active investigation by law enforcement agencies."

A person was shot Tuesday morning in southern Arizona during an incident involving U.S. Border Patrol, authorities said ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted SRFD, ICE, Border Patrol and the White House for comment.

The shooting comes amid growing tensions across the country following the fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis during operations by Border Patrol and ICE.

This month, federal immigration officers in Minneapolis shot and killed two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in separate incidents, sparking large protests and public outcry.

The killings have drawn national attention as protesters and legal observers confront enforcement actions they view as excessive, while the Trump administration has publicly defended the officers’ actions.

The incidents have fueled increased criticism of the Department of Homeland Security, including calls to fire Secretary Kristi Noem. Since September, federal immigration officers have shot 12 people amid expanded DHS deportation operations across the country.

Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump told reporters, "I think she's doing a very good job,” when asked if Noem would step down as a result of the violence arising from protesters clashing with federal agents in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump called for unity and peaceful protesting in Minneapolis during a morning appearance on “Fox & Friends” to promote her upcoming documentary Melania.

“I’m calling for unity. I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor, and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots. I’m against the violence, so please, if you protest, protest in peace. And we need to unify in this time,” Melania Trump said.