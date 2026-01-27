Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump called for peaceful protesting in Minneapolis as demonstrators continue to take to the streets following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by a federal agent.

“I’m calling for unity. I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor, and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots. I’m against the violence, so please, if you protest, protest in peace. And we need to unify in this time,” she said Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends.

Protests have been underway in Minneapolis since ICE descended on the city in December. However, demonstrations have only intensified following the fatal shootings of Pretti on Saturday and Renee Nicole Good on January 7.

Trump administration officials have said the shots were fired “defensively” against Pretti, who federal authorities said had a semiautomatic handgun and was “violently" resisting officers. However, bystander videos appear to show Pretti with only a phone in his hand.

First Lady Melania Trump appeared on Fox News Tuesday morning and called for peaceful protesting in Minneapolis as demonstrators continue to take to the streets following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday ( Fox News )

This version of events has been challenged by Pretti’s family.

“The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting,” they said in a statement.

"Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs.”

This is a breaking news story...