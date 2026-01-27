Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greg Bovino, Customs and Border Protection’s Commander at Large, has been removed from his role fronting President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, according to reports.

The decision follows the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, 37, after a confrontation with officers on Saturday, which followed the earlier killing of another demonstrator, Renee Good, also 37, on January 7.

Amid growing public hostility to the ICE-led operation, Trump moved to act on Monday, placing border czar Tom Homan in charge of operations in the state, staging late-night crisis talks with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her top aide Corey Lewandowski, and sending Bovino, 55, back to his native California.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denied that the CBP leader, who has been nicknamed the “Little Napoleon” for his short stature, had been demoted.

“Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties,” she wrote on X (Twitter). “As White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated from the White House podium, Commander Bovino is a key part of the president’s team and a great American.”

open image in gallery Customs and Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino salutes a colleague in Chicago after leaving court last October ( AFP/Getty )

Bovino has become one of the faces of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration push in the last six months.

Critics of the operation on social media regularly point to photographs of the commander, with his jarhead haircut and penchant for long military coats, of echoing the fascist aesthetics of the past.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom joked at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week that Bovino dressed “as if he literally went on eBay and purchased SS garb.”

Ironically and inevitably, Bovino’s own family only relatively recently migrated to the United States: his great-grandfather, Michele, came to the United States from Calabria, Italy, in 1909, originally to work in Pennsylvania's coal mines.

Gregory Kent Bovino was born in 1970 in San Bernardino County, California, before his parents relocated to Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

open image in gallery Bovino on the streets of Minneapolis earlier this month, surrounded by immigration agents ( Getty )

His father, Michael, who had worked on a Golden State military base during the Vietnam War and later owned a bar, was a “hard” man, according to Bovino’s sister Natalie, who bought his son his first gun at age eight and taught him to shoot rabbits and squirrels.

At 11, according to The Times, Bovino was impressed by the 1982 action film The Border, starring Jack Nicholson and Harvey Keitel, but disapproved of its portrayal of officers defending the U.S.-Mexico border as lawless and corrupt.

Around the same time, Bovino’s family fell apart after his father killed a young woman in a drunk driving accident, and subsequently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of death by motor vehicle, spending four months in prison.

The tragedy forced him to sell his bar, and the family suffered financial hardship, ultimately causing Bovino’s parents to divorce.

Bovino nevertheless graduated from Western Carolina University in 1993 and attended Appalachian State University for graduate school and, in 1996, joined CBP and was assigned to El Paso, Texas.

open image in gallery Bovino flanked by fellow federal agents during a protest against ICE outside the Bishop Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, this month ( AFP/Getty )

He quickly rose through its ranks, serving as an assistant Border Patrol chief in Yuma, Arizona, from 2008 and ultimately led sectors in New Orleans and El Centro, back in California.

He was sued by two Black officers during his time in Louisiana ,who accused him of overlooking them for promotion in favor of a white officer with whom he was personal friends.

In recent years, Bovino reportedly became incensed by the actions of President Joe Biden, who he felt had rolled back what he considered to be the good work of the preceding Trump administration and allowed illegal immigrants to come flooding back into the country from Central America.

Bovino was promoted by the returning Trump last year because, in the words of McLaughlin, the president considered him a “badass” and admired his unapologetically macho approach to the task.

His actions in Los Angeles and Chicago last year, including aggressive “turn and burn” tactics in minority communities and allegations of racial profiling, have since caused him to rise to national prominence, not to say notoriety.

open image in gallery A Minneapolis protester gloats over Bovino’s ousting Monday ( Reuters )

He appeared in court in Chicago in October and was accused of lying by U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, who disputed his claim that he had been hit in the head with a rock thrown by a protester, which he had given as justification for firing tear gas on activists opposing the administration’s Operation Midway Blitz.

Jenn Budd, author of the book Against the Wall: My Journey from Border Patrol Agent to Immigrant Rights Activist, had a more surprising label for Bovino, telling the Times he is “the Liberace of the Border Patrol.”

“He was just a little Napoleon who wants you to think that he is the most moral and capable guy in the world, and everything around you is dangerous but he’s the one who’s going to save you,” Budd said. “It’s all a show for him.”

She continued: “He laughs when they call him out on the stuff, and it’s just a bro thing. He’s just going around with his bros, just capturing migrants and people of colour and harassing people.

“They will lie constantly, like you saw in the Chicago courts. They will not think twice about doing it, and nobody will hold them accountable.”

open image in gallery Bovino addresses the media about events in Minneapolis last Thursday ( Getty )

Bovino delivered a press conference over the weekend in response to the death of Pretti at which he claimed the victim, who was armed, had been intent on inflicting “maximum damage” and was seeking to “massacre law enforcement” for which there is little evidence.

He also blamed Democrats and journalists for the escalating tensions in Minneapolis and dodged questions about whether his agency bore responsibility.

“When politicians, community leaders and some journalists engage in that heated rhetoric we keep talking about, when they make the choice to vilify law enforcement, calling law enforcement names like Gestapo or using the term kidnapping, that is a choice that has made their actions and consequences that come from those choices,” he said.

CNN has since reported that his actions to social media accounts have been suspended and The Atlantic has said he could “retire soon” following his return to El Centro.

He previously told the Associated Press last year that he intends to return to North Carolina to harvest apples as soon as he reached the mandatory retirement age of 57.