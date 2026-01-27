Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump held late-night crisis talks with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday evening amid conflicting reports about whether her job is at risk over the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

According toThe New York Times, the meeting took place in the Oval Office, was initiated by Noem, and lasted almost 2 hours.

Also present was the secretary’s top aide, Corey Lewandowski, as well as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Communications Director Steven Cheung. The Trump administration’s Homeland Security Adviser, Stephen Miller, was conspicuous by his absence.

A source subsequently told the Times that the president did not suggest during the meeting that either Noem’s or Lewandowski’s jobs were at risk.

But a separate report in The Atlantic had earlier suggested the opposite.

open image in gallery The Oval Office meeting, also attended by top aides and the White House press secretary, was instigated by Noem herself and lasted for almost two hours ( Getty Images )

The talks come amid renewed uproar over the surge of federal immigration forces into Minnesota after Customs and Border Protection officers shot dead Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, making him the second U.S. citizen to be killed protesting the presence of masked government agents in their streets after the fatal shooting of Renee Good on January 7.

As was the case with Good, Noem was quick to excuse the men responsible, insisting the victim was engaged in an act of “domestic terrorism” whose actions left them no choice but to defend themselves with lethal force, despite widely-seen video evidence filmed by bystanders contradicting that narrative.

Noem’s claims included that Pretti had “attacked” officers and was “brandishing” a gun; Pretti was licensed to carry a concealed weapon in Minnesota, and it was taken from his waistband area by a federal agent moments before he was shot at least 10 times.

“I don’t have any evidence that I’ve seen that suggests that the weapon was brandished,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a Sunday interview on CBS.

In the immediate aftermath of Pretti’s killing, Miller labeled him “an assassin” who “tried to murder federal agents,” a claim that was reposted by Vice President JD Vance, while Border Patrol’s “commander at large” Gregory Bovino said it “looks like” Pretti had “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.” Bovino’s claims were shared in a social media post by the Department of Homeland Security, which is overseen by Secretary Noem.

open image in gallery Video footage shows the moment that Alex Pretti’s gun is retrieved from a waistband holster by a federal officer, moments before Pretti was shot multiple times. ( Reuters )

The baseless claims about Pretti’s action and motives sparked widespread outrage, with bipartisan calls for independent investigations. Some Democrats have vowed to withhold DHS funding amid calls for additional oversight measures, which could force a partial federal government shutdown.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday said that Noem had “forfeited her right to lead.”

“I’m calling on her to resign as Secretary of Homeland Security or Donald Trump to do the right thing and just fire her. And, if not, she must be removed or impeached,” Hochul said at a press conference.

Growing public anger over Pretti’s killing has forced the president to recalibrate his unquestioning support for the harsh tactics employed by immigration agents.

open image in gallery Gregory Bovino, pictured shouting at protesters on January 11, made a number of incendiary unproven claims about Alex Pretti. ( Jen Golbeck/AP )

Trump had endorsed Noem’s version of events when Good was fatally shot, and appeared to initially take a similar approach in the aftermath of Pretti’s death, sharing a picture on Truth Social of the weapon removed from his waistband and describing it as “the gunman’s gun.” But over the next few days, he became more reticent.

At a press conference on Monday, Leavitt refused to endorse claims by Noem and Miller that Pretti had been a “domestic terrorist,” and attempted to distance her boss from those remarks.

“Look, as I’ve said, I have not heard the president characterize Mr. Pretti in that way,” Leavitt said. “However, I have heard the president say he wants to let the facts and the investigation lead itself.”

open image in gallery White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at a press conference on Monday, January 26, where she attempted to distance President Trump from claims that Pretti had been a “domestic terrorist”. ( Getty )

Trump said earlier Monday he had asked border czar Tom Homan to go to Minneapolis and oversee the administration’s immigration enforcement campaign from now on. Pointedly, Homan will report directly to Trump, rather than to Secretary Noem.

The commander in chief also spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to dial down tensions, and both later made positive remarks about their exchange.

“It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength,” Trump wrote.

It was later reported that Bovino, a deeply polarizing figure, has been removed from his role in Minneapolis and will return to his old job in California.