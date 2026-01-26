White House denies Homan sent to Minnesota because Noem lost Trump’s trust

Karoline Leavitt claimed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has the “full confidence” of Donald Trump after he announced Tom Homan will now oversee ICE operations in Minnesota.

The US president said he is sending the border czar to the state following Saturday's shooting of a 37-year-old nurse, Alex Pretti, by immigration agents during a confrontation with protesters in Minneapolis.

While speaking to reporters on Monday (26 January), the White House press secretary was questioned on whether the president is “dissatisfied” with how officials have handled the response in Minneapolis.