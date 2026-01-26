Karoline Leavitt refused to say whether Stephen Miller would apologize for his comments about Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis nurse who was shot and killed by federal agents over the weekend.

The deputy White House chief of staff, a central figure behind Donald Trump’s immigration strategy, called Mr Pretti a “would-be assassin” who “tried to murder federal law enforcement” without providing any evidence.

When asked whether Mr Miller would apologize for his remarks, the White House press secretary said: “This incident remains under investigation and nobody here at the White House... wants to see Americans hurt or killed.”