Celebrities say they ‘can no longer remain silent’ after Minnesota shootings

White House blames Democrats and distances Trump from ‘assassin’ remarks on killed Minneapolis protester
  • Celebrities, including Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and Pedro Pascal, have condemned the killing of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by federal immigration officials in Minnesota.
  • Katy Perry urged her Instagram followers to contact US senators to oppose funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).
  • Billie Eilish described Alex Pretti as 'a real American hero' and called on other celebrities to speak out against the killings.
  • The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) issued a statement expressing that players “can no longer remain silent” and offered condolences to the victims' families.
  • While administration officials claimed the killings were acts of self-defence, video evidence contradicted this, and the White House press secretary blamed 'deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders'.
