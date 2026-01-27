Celebrities say they ‘can no longer remain silent’ after Minnesota shootings
- Celebrities, including Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and Pedro Pascal, have condemned the killing of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by federal immigration officials in Minnesota.
- Katy Perry urged her Instagram followers to contact US senators to oppose funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).
- Billie Eilish described Alex Pretti as 'a real American hero' and called on other celebrities to speak out against the killings.
- The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) issued a statement expressing that players “can no longer remain silent” and offered condolences to the victims' families.
- While administration officials claimed the killings were acts of self-defence, video evidence contradicted this, and the White House press secretary blamed 'deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders'.