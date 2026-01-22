Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Renee Nicole Good was shot at least three times during her altercation with an ICE agent in Minneapolis, according to an independent autopsy commissioned by her family.

Lawyers for Good’s family said Wednesday that the report concluded that the 37-year-old had suffered three clear gunshot wounds, one of which had been to her head.

Good was struck on her left forearm, as well as taking another shot to her right breast, though the bullet did not hit any of her major organs. Neither injury would have been immediately life-threatening, the lawyers said.

A third shot entered the left side of her head near the temple and exited on the right side, according to the statement, first obtained by NBC. Good also appeared to have sustained a graze wound, it added.

The autopsy was conducted by a “highly respected" and credentialed independent medical pathologist, according to the lawyers, who added that they had not yet received findings about Good’s death from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

open image in gallery Earlier this month, Renee Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and mother of three, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis. Her family has now commissioned an independent autopsy ( Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images )

Good’s death on January 9 has sparked outrage across the country as well as increased protests in Minnesota, which has seen a surge in immigration enforcement operations and brutal crackdowns on demonstrators.

Donald Trump previously threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would see the U.S. military deployed to quash the protests.

open image in gallery Good’s death on January 9 has sparked outrage across the country as well as increased protests in Minnesota, which has seen a surge in immigration enforcement operations and brutal crackdowns on demonstrators ( AP )

The commission of the independent autopsy comes as part of a wider investigation into the incident. ICE agent Jonathan Ross was identified as the shooter and has been fiercely defended by the Trump administration, which described him as an “experienced” officer.

Conversely, officials described Good variously as a “lunatic” who was attempting to perpetrate an act of “domestic terrorism.” Video taken by Ross showed Good telling him, “I’m not mad at you, dude,” moments before she was shot dead.

“We believe the evidence we are gathering and will continue to gather in our investigation will suffice to prove our case,” the family’s lead attorney, Antonio M. Romanucc,i said in the statement, per NBC.

“The video evidence depicting the events of January 7, 2026, is clear, particularly when viewed through the standards of reasonable policing and totality of circumstances.”