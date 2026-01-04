Sydney crowd cheer Bondi hero and first responders ahead of Ashes test
- Ahmed al-Ahmed and first responders received a standing ovation at the sold-out Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday, 4 January 2026.
- Al-Ahmed was honoured for his bravery in disarming a gunman during the December terror attack at Bondi Beach.
- He walked onto the Sydney Cricket Ground with his arm in a sling, prompting cheers from the crowd.
- Players from both the Australian and England teams formed a guard of honour for victims, emergency workers, and community heroes.
- The emotional tribute highlighted national appreciation for bravery and unity in the aftermath of the tragedy.