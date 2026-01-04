At the sold‑out Ashes Test (January 4) in Sydney, Bondi Beach hero Ahmed al‑Ahmed and first responders received a standing ovation before play began on Sunday.

Al‑Ahmed, widely hailed for bravely disarming a gunman during the December terror attack at Bondi Beach, walked onto the Sydney Cricket Ground with his arm in a sling, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Players from both the Australian and England teams formed a guard of honour as victims, emergency workers and community heroes were honoured for their courage and service.

The emotional tribute highlighted national appreciation for bravery and unity in the aftermath of tragedy.