Fresh warning as Asian hornet captured in Belfast
- The first Asian Hornet, also known as the yellow-legged hornet, has been confirmed in Northern Ireland after being captured in the Dundonald area of Belfast.
- This invasive species, originating from East Asia, poses a serious threat to biosecurity and local ecology, particularly to honeybees and other valuable pollinating insects.
- Andrew Muir, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, expressed concern about the hornet's potential establishment and urged the public to remain vigilant.
- The Northern Ireland Environment Agency has initiated a monitoring programme using specialist equipment and live traps to determine if more hornets or nests are present.
- The public is advised to report any suspected sightings immediately, ideally with a photograph, via the Asian Hornet Watch app or CEDaR online recording, but warned not to disturb nests.