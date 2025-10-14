‘Serious threat’ warning as Asian hornets found in part of UK for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first sighting of an Asian Hornet in Northern Ireland has been confirmed, with the public urged to “remain alert” to more.

The Asian Hornet was captured by a member of the public in the Dundonald area of Belfast on Friday, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) said.

Otherwise known as the yellow-legged hornet, the Asian Hornet is a harmful invasive species originating from East Asia that was first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Single insects and nests are increasingly recorded in the southern counties of England, while two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

Andrew Muir, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland, said: “This is a harmful species that I do not wish to see becoming established in Northern Ireland as it presents a serious threat to both biosecurity and local ecology, particularly valuable pollinating insects.

open image in gallery The Asian or yellow-legged hornet is a non-native predator that feeds on honeybees

“On current evidence, this is a solitary asian hornet, but a Departmental response is underway to ensure that no other Asian hornets are present. I am grateful to the Dundonald householder who captured and reported the Asian hornet and would urge the public to remain alert to the potential presence of this insect."

Like bees, the sting of an Asian hornet can cause painful and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, but these insects pose a wider risk to the UK’s insect population.

The species is described as a “highly effective” predator of insects, including honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies. Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, there are fears it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination services more widely.

Figures released last month show that there were 429 credible sightings and 112 nests, as of 11 September, reported by the National Bee Unit (NBU) in the UK.

This is an increase from last year, when there were 71 credible sightings and 24 nests found and from 2023, when there were 72 sightings and 56 nests located.

open image in gallery The species is described as a ‘highly effective’ predator of insects, including honeybees ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A hornet’s nest can contain thousands of insects, with a particularly large one having the potential to house 5,000 to 6,000.

There have been a total of 191 confirmed nests of yellow-legged hornets since 2016, all of which have been destroyed, according to the government.

NIEA officials have launched a monitoring programme involving specialist equipment and live traps to confirm whether the recent sighting is of just one hornet or if there may be a whole nest.

The DAERA said, if more hornets are found, “intensive monitoring” will continue to remove any nests and make sure there are no further insects.

It is also urging the public to “be vigilant” and report any suspect insects “immediately”, but warns that suspected nests should not be disturbed.

Reports, ideally with a photograph, can be made to DAERA via the Asian Hornet Watch app at https://www.brc.ac.uk/app/asian-hornet-watch or via CEDaR invasive species online recording at http://www2.habitas.org.uk/records/ISI