Six arrests as tempers flare at protest outside Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv match
- Six people have been arrested in Birmingham during protests before the Aston Villa versus Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League match.
- Arrests included a 21-year-old man for failing to remove a face mask and a 17-year-old boy for breaching a dispersal order.
- Three individuals were arrested for racially aggravated public order offences, with another person detained for breach of the peace, as antisemitic chanting was heard outside the stadium.
- Visiting fans were barred from attending the match at Villa Park due to public safety concerns, a decision made by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group.
- More than 700 police officers were deployed for the fixture amid worries about potential disorder.