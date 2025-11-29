Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Asylum seeker hotel protestors ‘spreading racist hate’, claims John Swinney

The First Minister spoke at a rally against racism on Saturday (Robert Perry/PA)
The First Minister spoke at a rally against racism on Saturday (Robert Perry/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, unequivocally branded protests occurring outside hotels housing asylum seekers as "racist".
  • His strong condemnation follows months of demonstrations across the country, some of which have featured banners advocating for the deaths of individuals crossing the English Channel.
  • Mr Swinney joined a march through Glasgow on Saturday, organised by the Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC), alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
  • Speaking at a subsequent rally, Mr Swinney stated that many participants in these protests are "spreading racist hate" and affirmed that the protests themselves are racist.
  • STUC general secretary Roz Foyer concluded the rally by emphasising Scotland as a welcoming country and the unity of working people against hatred and division.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in