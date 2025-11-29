Scotland’s First Minister condemns ‘racist’ asylum seeker hotel protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, has unequivocally branded protests occurring outside hotels housing asylum seekers as "racist".

His strong condemnation follows months of demonstrations across the country, some of which have featured banners advocating for the deaths of individuals crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Mr Swinney joined a march through Glasgow on Saturday, organised by the Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC), alongside other political figures.

Speaking at a subsequent rally against racism and the far-right, and later to the Press Association during a visit to Glasgow Afghan United, the First Minister did not mince words.

He stated: "Many of the people who are participating in these protests against the asylum seeker hotels are people who are spreading racist hate in our country."

He added: "So yes, there are people in there who are doing exactly that, and that’s why that’s got to be confronted and why people in Scotland can rely on their First Minister to do exactly that."

When directly asked if the protests themselves were racist, Mr Swinney affirmed: "Yes they are. They are expressing hostility towards individuals and it is important that we confront that sentiment."

The First Minister was accompanied by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and independent Falkirk councillor Laura Murtagh, who has been a vocal opponent of the demonstrations in her constituency.

open image in gallery Anas Sarwar accompanied John Swinney on Saturday (PA) ( PA Media )

Ms Murtagh has called for the implementation of exclusion zones around hotels to deter protesters, a measure Mr Swinney said would require "detailed consideration" but did not commit to.

Addressing the trade union rally, Mr Swinney praised those who counter-protest outside asylum hotels, asserting they were expressing "the true values of Scotland".

Mr Sarwar echoed the sentiment of unity, telling attendees that tackling racism and prejudice transcended party politics.

He remarked: "John and I are going to have lots of arguments over the next six months. But there is one thing that I know that I will always stand shoulder to shoulder with him on and he will always stand shoulder to shoulder with me on, because some things are bigger that party politics in Scotland and that is challenging prejudice and hate."

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer concluded the rally with a powerful message of solidarity. "St Andrew’s Day belongs to us all. Today we’ve shown that when working people unite together, we speak in one voice against hatred and division," she said, adding: "Scotland is a welcoming country. Today we stood together to prove that."