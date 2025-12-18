Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hate speech laws to change in Australia after Bondi Beach terror attack

Australia to strengthen anti-hate speech laws following Bondi attack
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a significant expansion of the country's hate speech laws.
  • This decision follows a deadly terrorist attack on Sydney's Jewish community at Bondi Beach and mounting criticism over the government's response to rising antisemitism.
  • The reforms aim to lower the threshold for prosecuting hate speech, particularly targeting religious leaders and organisations inciting violence or racial hatred.
  • Proposed changes include new federal offences for "aggravated hate speech", increased penalties, and making hatred an aggravating factor in sentencing for online threats.
  • The government will also gain expanded powers to list extremist organisations, cancel visas for non-citizens spreading hate, and establish a task force to combat antisemitism in education.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in