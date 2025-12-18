Albanese tightens Australia’s hate speech laws after Bondi beach terror attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Albanese announced a significant expansion of Australia’s hate speech laws following the deadly terrorist attack on Sydney’s Jewish community at the Bondi beach on Sunday.

Speaking after a meeting of the National Security Committee, the Australian prime minister outlined a suite of legislative and policy changes aimed at lowering the threshold for prosecuting hate speech, particularly targeting religious preachers and organisational leaders who incite violence or racial hatred.

The reforms come amid mounting criticism that the government failed to act decisively as antisemitism surged in Australia after the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel.

“Governments aren’t perfect. I’m not perfect,” Mr Albanese said when a reporter asked why his government didn’t do more to combat antisemitism in the country. “Look, of course more could have always been done,” he added.

“I have done my best to respond ... Anyone in this position would regret not doing more, and any inadequacies which are there.

“But what we need to do is to move forward.”

The proposed changes would introduce new federal offences for “aggravated hate speech”, increase penalties for speech that promotes violence, and make hatred an aggravating factor in sentencing for crimes involving online threats or harassment.

The federal government had tightened its hate speech laws in February to address rising antisemitic and Islamophobic sentiment, but stopped short of criminalising vilification.

A separate framework would allow authorities to formally list organisations whose leaders promote violence or racial supremacy, expanding the government’s ability to disrupt extremist networks operating at the margins of the law, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Thursday.

Home affairs minister Tony Burke said existing legislation had allowed individuals and groups to skirt legal consequences while spreading dehumanising rhetoric.

Floral tributes left by mourners are seen at the promenade of Bondi Beach in Sydney on 17 December 2025, in honour of victims of the shooting that took place there on 14 December ( AFP/Getty )

“There have been individuals who have managed to exploit a nation that had different principles of freedom of speech and have gone right to the limits of language that is clearly dehumanising, unacceptable, having no place in Australia, but have not quite crossed the threshold to violence,” he said.

“Today, we’re announcing that we’re shifting the threshold. We have no time for organisations where their mission is to hate Australia and to hate fellow Australians.”

The reforms also include expanded powers to cancel or deny visas to non-citizens who spread hate and division, alongside enhanced online safety measures to address antisemitic content.

The reforms also include forming a task force to ensure the country’s education system “prevents, tackles and properly responds” to antisemitism.

“Children aren’t born antisemitic. Children aren’t born racist. Children aren’t born with hate in their hearts. This is something that’s taught. This is something that’s learned,” education minister Jason Clare said.

The eSafety Commissioner and the communications department will develop new guidance to tackle digital abuse and extremist messaging.

Announcing the reforms, Mr Albanese added: “It was an attack on our Jewish community – but it was also an attack on the Australian way of life. It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge, much more.”