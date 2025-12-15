Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bondi attack witness ‘doesn’t regret’ stomping on gunman’s head

Bondi Beach attack witness says he 'stomped' on shooter's head
  • An antisemitic terrorist attack in Bondi Beach, Australia, on Sunday, 14 December, resulted in at least 15 fatalities.
  • The attack involved two gunmen, identified as a father, 50, and his son, 24.
  • Police shot and killed the 50-year-old gunman at the scene, while the 24-year-old attacker was taken to hospital in critical condition.
  • Witness Jacob Barnfield told 7NEWS Australia that he stomped on an alleged gunman's head after police had apprehended him.
  • Mr Barnfield stated he did not regret his actions, believing the attacker "deserved every bit".
