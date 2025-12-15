Bondi Beach attack witness says he 'stomped' on shooter's head

A Bondi Beach attack witness says he stomped on an alleged gunman's head after at least 15 people were killed in an antisemitic terrorist attack on Sunday (14 December).

Jacob Barnfield told 7NEWS Australia that he ran towards where the shooters were standing on a pedestrian bridge, recalling that police had shot one gunman and were holding down the other when he arrived.

He recalled that he joined a group of people who were stomping on a suspect's head.

"It was a bit of a dog shot, but I don't regret it at all. He deserved every bit,' Mr Barnfield said.

One gunman, aged 50, was shot by police and died at the scene, while a second attacker, 24, was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said the gunmen were father and son.