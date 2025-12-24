Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australia to deport Briton charged with displaying Nazi symbols

Australian Federal Police has charged a 43-year-old British man in Queensland over the alleged display of Nazi symbols
Australian Federal Police has charged a 43-year-old British man in Queensland over the alleged display of Nazi symbols (Australian Federal Police)
  • A 43-year-old British national is set for deportation from Australia after his visa was cancelled over alleged involvement in neo-Nazi activity.
  • He was arrested and charged in Queensland for allegedly repeatedly displaying Nazi symbols online and promoting violent, pro-Nazi ideology, primarily via X (formerly Twitter).
  • Australian Federal Police (AFP) seized several weapons, including swords bearing swastika symbology, axes, and knives, from his home during their investigation.
  • Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the man "came here to hate – he doesn’t get to stay".
  • The move follows Australia's recent strengthening of hate crime legislation, which includes mandatory prison sentences for publicly displaying prohibited hate symbols.
