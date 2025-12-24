Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia is set to deport a British national after cancelling his visa over alleged involvement in neo-Nazi activity, as authorities intensify efforts to curb hate speech and extremist symbolism following the antisemitic attack on Bondi Beach.

The man, 43, who had been living in Queensland, was arrested and charged earlier this month after federal police accused him of repeatedly displaying Nazi symbols online and promoting violent, pro-Nazi ideology.

Investigators allege he used X to post swastikas, express hatred towards the Jewish community and advocate violence, conduct that police say breached Commonwealth criminal laws.

Home affairs minister Tony Burke said: “He came here to hate – he doesn’t get to stay.”

Australian Federal Police (AFP) searched his home in Caboolture, north of Brisbane, in late November, seizing “several weapons, including swords bearing swastika symbology, axes and knives”.

“The AFP has alleged the man posted content that violated Commonwealth law on several occasions between 10 October, 2025, and 5 November, 2025. It is alleged X blocked the main account the man was using, which lead him to create a second handle with a similar name to continue posting offensive, harmful and targeted content,” the AFP said at the time.

Authorities also confiscated electronic devices as part of the investigation. He has since been charged with three counts of displaying prohibited Nazi symbols and one count of using the internet to menace, harass or cause offence.

He is expected to face court in January.

Following the charges, the home affairs ministry cancelled the man’s visa and transferred him to immigration detention in Brisbane.

open image in gallery Police confiscated weapons, including axes and knives, from the British man’s home ( AFP )

Mr Burke told ABC on Wednesday: “I said some time ago that as far as freedom of speech was concerned, I had no time for hatred when it came to cancelling visas. If you come to Australia on a visa, you are here as a guest.

“Almost everyone on a visa is a good guest and a welcome guest in our country. But if someone comes here for the purposes of hate, they can leave. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Earlier this year, Australia strengthened its hate crime legislation, bringing in mandatory prison sentences for publicly displaying prohibited hate symbols or making a Nazi salute.

The case follows a similar move last month, when Mr Burke revoked the visa of South African national Matthew Gruter after he attended a neo-Nazi rally outside the New South Wales parliament. Mr Gruter later left the country voluntarily after being placed in immigration detention.

Earlier this month, AFP assistant commissioner Stephen Nutt said the crackdown is designed to protect community harmony. “We want to ensure these symbols are not being used to fracture social cohesion,” he said.

“If we identify instances where this is happening, we will act swiftly to disrupt the behaviour, prosecute those involved and protect the dignity, safety and cohesion of our diverse community.”