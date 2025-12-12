British woman jailed in Australia for fatal e-scooter crash
- British backpacker Alicia Kemp, 25, has been sentenced to four years in prison for striking and killing a pedestrian while riding an e-scooter drunk in central Perth, Australia.
- Kemp collided with 51-year-old Thanh Phan in May after consuming alcohol exceeding three times the legal limit; Mr Phan subsequently died from catastrophic head injuries.
- The District Court in Perth heard Kemp was refused entry to venues due to intoxication before hiring the e-scooter and weaving through pedestrians at high speed with a friend as a passenger.
- Judge Wendy Hughes said that the crash "was not an accident" and called Kemp a "cautionary tale", acknowledging her responsibility for the death of a "good man".
- The incident has intensified scrutiny of e-scooter regulations in Western Australia, leading to the suspension of hire schemes and calls for urgent reform following a parliamentary inquiry.