British woman jailed in Australia for fatal e-scooter crash

Alicia Kemp has been sent to prison
Alicia Kemp has been sent to prison (TikTok/@aliciashona)
  • British backpacker Alicia Kemp, 25, has been sentenced to four years in prison for striking and killing a pedestrian while riding an e-scooter drunk in central Perth, Australia.
  • Kemp collided with 51-year-old Thanh Phan in May after consuming alcohol exceeding three times the legal limit; Mr Phan subsequently died from catastrophic head injuries.
  • The District Court in Perth heard Kemp was refused entry to venues due to intoxication before hiring the e-scooter and weaving through pedestrians at high speed with a friend as a passenger.
  • Judge Wendy Hughes said that the crash "was not an accident" and called Kemp a "cautionary tale", acknowledging her responsibility for the death of a "good man".
  • The incident has intensified scrutiny of e-scooter regulations in Western Australia, leading to the suspension of hire schemes and calls for urgent reform following a parliamentary inquiry.
