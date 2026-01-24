Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 12, dies after being mauled by shark in Sydney Harbour

Surf webcam captures New South Wales beach shark attack
  • A 12-year-old boy, Nico Antic, has died from injuries sustained in a shark attack near Shark Beach at Nielsen Park in Sydney Harbour.
  • Nico was attacked last Sunday while jumping off rocks with friends, suffering devastating injuries to both legs, and passed away on Saturday.
  • Police believe a bull shark was responsible, suggesting that brackish water and poor visibility from recent heavy rain may have contributed to the incident.
  • The attack on Nico was one of several recent shark incidents in Sydney, including an 11-year-old boy's surfboard being bitten and a man critically injured at Manly Beach within 24 hours.
  • Authorities have closed a dozen beaches and advised residents to avoid swimming in Sydney Harbour due to the heightened risk and poor water conditions.
