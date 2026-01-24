Boy, 12, mauled by shark in Sydney Harbour dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-year-old boy who was bitten by a shark in Sydney has died from his injuries, his family said on Saturday.

Nico Antic was mauled by a shark near Shark Beach at Nielsen Park in Sydney Harbour and suffered “devastating injuries”.

The boy was jumping off rocks in Vaucluse with his friends last Sunday when he was attacked. He was brought out of the water by his friends and immediately taken to a children’s hospital in Randwick where he was put in an induced coma after surgery. He had suffered severe injuries on both legs.

“We’re heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away," his family said in a statement. "Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit. He was always full of life and that’s how we'll remember him.”

In the wake of the incident, a family friend started an online fundraiser for Antic’s parents to help them through the ordeal.

“Tragically, their beloved child, Nico, was attacked by a shark on Sunday in Sydney harbour and sustained devastating injuries. Despite all efforts, this heartbreaking event has led to the worst possible outcome. We are raising funds to help the Antic family cover upcoming expenses and related arrangements during this incredibly difficult time,” the fundraiser said.

Police said they believed a bull shark, a species known to inhabit murky, brackish waters, was responsible for the attack.

open image in gallery GoFundMe appeal for Nico Antic’s family ( Screengrab/GoFundMe )

After a series of shark attacks along Australia’s east coast, including three in Sydney just this past week, authorities shut down a dozen beaches.

The attack that claimed Antic’s life occurred shortly after 4.20pm along the popular coastal path of Hermitage Foreshore Walk.

Two similar incidents followed within 24 hours, heightening concern. An 11-year-old boy surfing at the Dee Why Beach on Monday morning escaped unharmed after a shark bit his surfboard multiple times and tore away a chunk from its mid-section.

Northern Beaches Council lifeguards immediately closed the beach, erected warning signs, and launched jet ski and drone patrols. A piece of the surfboard was sent to the NSW Fisheries to help identify the shark.

That same evening, a man was left in critical condition after being bitten by a shark at Manly Beach.

open image in gallery A marine life ranger on the North Steyne Beach in Sydney ( AFP via Getty )

In the wake of the attacks, the New South Wales police warned residents and visitors against entering the Shark Beach waters.

“The harbour as you know is brackish, it is full of fresh water at the moment due to the amount of rain we’ve had,” marine area command superintendent Joe McNulty said.

“We believe a combination of the brackish water, the fresh water and the action of the splashing may have made that perfect storm environment for that shark attack,” he said, urging people to avoid swimming in Sydney Harbour and nearby river systems while water visibility remained poor.

Authorities said heavy swell had prevented the operation of smart drumlines along much of the NSW coast, limiting shark detection efforts.

Since 2020, Australia has recorded 23 fatal shark attacks, though experts stress the risk remains low compared with the number of people entering the ocean each year.