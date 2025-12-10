Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Young people react to social media ban in Australia

Australia PM tells teens to 'read a book and stop scrolling' as social media ban comes into effect
  • Australia has introduced a world-first ban on social media for children under 16, effective from Wednesday, requiring major platforms to block access for young users.
  • The new law mandates 10 of the largest social networks, including TikTok, Instagram, and X, to prevent under-16s from using their services or face fines of up to A$49.5m (£24.4 million)
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the "profound reform" as a necessary step to combat online harms, with other nations like Denmark and New Zealand showing interest in similar models.
  • Concerns have been raised by tech companies and civil liberties groups regarding potential privacy issues, the likelihood of children falsifying their age, and the risk of pushing young users onto less regulated platforms.
  • While some young people expressed sadness at losing online communities, supporters of the ban, including families affected by online harm, believe it will better prepare teenagers for digital spaces.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in