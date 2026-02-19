Police seize Netanyahu and Trump posters from cafe under hate laws
- Australian police seized satirical posters from the Dissent Cafe in Canberra depicting world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Nazi uniforms.
- The cafe owner, David Howe, said that the posters were "demonstrably anti-fascist" and criticised the police for treating the artwork as a crime scene.
- Police confiscated five posters after the owner declined to remove them, with inquiries ongoing under new federal hate symbol laws.
- The new legislation criminalises the public display of banned symbols but includes exemptions for artistic, educational, and journalistic purposes.
- The artist, Blam, condemned the police's actions, arguing they misunderstood the satirical and anti-fascist message of the artwork.
